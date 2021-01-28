Top up tap approved for Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.

However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free . To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,

Arran is set to receive a top-up tap on the Brodick promenade after planning chiefs approved an application to install a bottle refilling station in the area.

The application was submitted by Scottish Water as part of their ‘Your Water, Your Life’ campaign, which has committed to install outdoor water bottle filling stations across Scotland to encourage and promote the use of refillable bottles.

Scottish Water confirmed that they hope to have the Arran water station operational in late spring when it will be installed opposite the Brodick Co-op parking lot, along the beachfront.





The standardised blue dispenser will join 32 other top-up taps already installed at locations from Dumfries to Lerwick and in ‘iconic locations’, such as outside the Scottish Parliament and at either end of the West Highland Way in Milngavie and Fort William.

Each council in Scotland has reacted positively to the proposal and the campaign has received widespread support, including from Roseanna Cunningham, MSP Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform, who said: ‘This is a fantastic campaign which fits in with our work to reduce Scotland’s dependence on single-use plastic and is raising awareness of the health benefits of drinking more tap water, which is excellent in quality and value.

‘We would encourage people to make the switch to reusable bottles if they can as it will help protect the environment and can save money. This campaign also builds on our commitments to tackle our throwaway culture as we are the first part of the UK to commit to a deposit return scheme.’

Planning officials gave the application the go ahead and in a report of handling said: ‘Towns and Villages Objective identifies that proposals which support the social and economic functions of town centres will be supported, subject to placemaking being embedded into decision making. This proposal would serve a social function by encouraging outdoor activity and active travel and would have some benefit to the tourism economy by offering a facility to visitors to the island as well as residents. It would be sited on a grass verge but would not adversely affect the overall provision or use of public Open Space given the scale.’





Arran will soon be receiving a Scottish Water top up tap like this one pictured in Glasgow. No_B05tap01