Arran to benefit from forestation plans

Council chiefs have confirmed that Arran will be included in plans to plant 108,000 trees across North Ayrshire as part of their Tree Planting Strategy and their commitment to be ‘net-zero’ by 2030 in response to the climate change emergency.

The tree planting programme will create a new woodland resource in North Ayrshire by 2030, and the planting will be funded in part by a £500,000 allocation from the Council’s Investment Fund.

A North Ayrshire Council, spokesperson, said: ‘The strategy covers all of North Ayrshire, and it is envisaged that we will undertake some planting in all localities. The strategy also outlines that we will explore the potential for planting on private land with major landowners, which was specifically to take account of Arran given the limited council landholdings on the island’.





The local authority will work with community partners to support delivery of the planting programme which will see trees planted on around 40 hectares of land across North Ayrshire.

According to council figures, in the last five years alone, carbon emissions have reduced by more than 28 per cent within the council’s estate following the implementation of a wide range of carbon reduction projects. However, it is recognised that carbon absorption is also an important tool in tackling climate change.

As well as absorbing carbon from the atmosphere, the new trees will provide a wealth of other benefits, including: Employment and training opportunities through the planting work for local people and potential co-operatively owned commercial forestry opportunities; health, wellbeing and physical activity opportunities, improved habitat creation, enhanced biodiversity and creation of new green corridors which allowing animals to travel from one patch of native forest to another.

Other benefits include regeneration – by undertaking planting on vacant and derelict land; community food growing by planting fruit trees in some locations, reducing flood risk by using trees to improve the drainage properties of land and improving air quality.





Councillor Jim Montgomerie, North Ayrshire Council cabinet member for Green New Deal and Sustainability, said: ‘I welcome the plans to deliver an ambitious tree planting programme, which will help North Ayrshire achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

‘The increase in trees will help combat climate change as trees absorb substantial amounts of carbon from the atmosphere. However, it is important to recognise the wider reaching and longer-term benefits of trees and woodlands which align with the council plan.

‘There are multiple benefits to this initiative but the biggest one is the community involvement. It’s key that we work in partnership with our local communities and schools to help deliver this programme. We hope to introduce a pilot programme with community groups later this year – depending on where we are the current Covid-19 pandemic.’

The council’s ambition is to start planting later this year and complete all the tree planting activities by the 2025/26 growing season to ensure that saplings are well on their way to maturity by the 2030 target.