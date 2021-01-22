North Ayrshire Council’s performance targets revealed

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Public performance targets for North Ayrshire Council, outlining how the local authority performed, have been presented to the North Ayrshire Council Audit and Scrutiny Committee.

A total of 34 council duties were rated for levels of public performance, however, seven categories were not available for the compilation of the report.

The report was mostly favourable with 70 per cent of performance goals on target for the period between April 2019 to April 2020. But 22 per cent of targets were judged as ‘significantly adrift’ while another seven per cent were described as ‘slightly adrift.’





The missed targets include not enough council money being spent with local businesses. About 20 per cent of council procurement cash went to local enterprises in the financial year 2019 to 2020. The goal was 23 per cent.

The percentage of households facing fuel poverty (28 per cent) was also too high that year. The target was 25 per cent.

The amount of recycled rubbish from homes stood at 56 per cent while the goal was 59 per cent.

Meanwhile the council was reported to be over achieving in many other areas. The percentage of customers reported to be ‘delighted with overall customer service’ stands at 81 per cent. The goal was 77 per cent.





The number of empty homes brought back into use again was 594 during 2019 to 2020. The target was 500.

Committee chairwoman Councillor Marie Burns said: ‘This is an annual public performance report. It has been a really tough year for everybody and I know Covid will have had some impact on some of this.’

The Irvine SNP councillor passed on thanks to the staff ‘for the work they have done in what has been a tremendously difficult year’.