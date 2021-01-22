Arran Banner Golf, week 04, 2021
Whiting Bay Golf Club
Sunday January 17, Winter Cup round four. A total of 16 played in the latest round of the Winter Cup allowing for eight Covid-compliant two-ball pairings. On a morning with occasional heavy showers, the faster than otherwise pace of play was a welcome positive. David Blair won by four shots with a fine net 61. 1 David Blair 12, 61, 2 Dave Hackett 14, 65, 3 Neil McKechnie 14, 66, 4 John Pennycott 12, 67. Magic twos, Douglas Auld, Dave Hackett and Neil McKechnie, all at the 17th.
Fixtures: Casual play only until further notice. No draws for partners and all games to be socially distant and Covid compliant.
Lamlash Golf Club
Thursday January 14, Yellow Medal, back nine twice. 1 Derek Harrison 74-20=54, 2 Graeme Andrew 70-10=60. No magic twos recorded. Sunday January 17, Glenburn Cup. 1 Derek Harrison 79-21= 58, 2 Billy Skinner 86-20=66. Best scratch, Derek Harrison 79. No magic twos recorded.
Fixtures: Sunday January 24, Glenburn Cup, 9.30am and noon draws. Thursday January 28, Yellow Medal, 11am draw.
Brodick Golf Club
Sunday January 17, Brandon Qualifier, 26 played. John Beattie 88-31=57, Ian Shand 75-16=59, Frazer Barr 69-9=60, ACB. Congratulations to Scott Weir on scoring a hole in one at the 18th.
Fixture: Sunday January 24, Winter Cup Stableford.
Machrie Bay Golf Club
Tuesday January 19, Lochranza Hotel Cup. 1 Phil Betley 37pts, 2 Alex Morrison-Cowan 31pt, BL6, 3 Brian Sherwood 31pts.
Fixtures: Tuesday January 26, Winter Cup, tee off 12noon.
Shiskine Golf Club
Thursday January 14, Ladies 18-hole medal. 1 Alice Anderson 90-18=72, 2 Jenni Turnbull 92-19=73. Scratch, Ann May 80.