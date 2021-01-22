Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 04
Saturday January 20, 2001
A Chookie Show special
Last Saturday was the day of the Chookie Show with many people turning up at Brodick Hall to exhibit and to look. There were hens, ducks, cage birds, Guinea pigs, geese and even a large turkey in the middle of the floor.
Members of Brodick Poultry and Pigeon Club were upbeat at the exhibits, perhaps not quite as many entries, but from more people, which is a move in the right direction, we were told.
Overall winner was a fantail pigeon of Clair Hendry’s, a snow white bird which spends its life, when not attending chookie shows, flying around naturally. Reserve was a two- year-old east Indian duck, entered by Veonica Walker. Called Jade, she supplies Veronica with tasty eggs.
The Lady Jean Fforde presented the trophies at the end of the show amid a cacophony of crowing and quacking and other poultry sounds. But at least the Guinea pigs were quiet.
All the Chookie Show trophy winners with the Lady Jean Fforde. 01_B04tweY01
Lewis Brannan and his cockatiel who won best cage bird exhibited by a child. 01_B04tweY02
Champion Clair Hendry with her winning fantail pigeon. 01_B04tweY03
Reserve Veronica Walker with her duck Jade. 01_B04tweY04
Some of the hens on show. 01_B04tweY05
A judge fixes a winner’s ticket to one of the cages. 01_B04tweY06