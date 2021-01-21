Announcements – January 22, 2021
DEATH
PETERS – Elizabeth Anne, passed away peacefully on 15th January, aged 63 years.
Beloved wife of John and a dearly loved mum to Megan and Gavin. A much-loved nanny to Isla, Leila and Theo and a loved sister to Duncan, Karine and Stewart.
Due to the current circumstances a small Funeral service will be held for her family.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Anne, would be gratefully received by St Teresa’s Hospice online at
https://www.darlingtonhospice.org.uk/donation/ or by post at St Teresa’s Hospice, The Woodlands, 91 Woodlands Road, Darlington, DL3 7UA.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
WHITE – Elise (Elsie). Dorothy, Angus and family would like to thank the staff who cared for mum in Arran War Memorial Hospital, Clair and David Hendry for funeral arrangements, everyone who sent sympathy cards and all those who came out to pay their respects on a very wet day.