Glen Rosa bridge closed
Essential work to replace Garbh Allt bridge in Glen Rosa after it was damaged in the recent storms is under way.
It means there is currently no bridge to cross the Garbh Allt burn and this is likely to be the case at least until Friday January 22. Walkers are being asked to adhere to warning signs.
In a statement, Arran Ranger Service said: ‘Those wishing to access the hills through Glen Rosa can still do so via Castle Drive, following the path on the east side of the Rosa burn to the Hendry bridge. If travelling by car, please park in designated car parks either at Cladach or at Brodick Castle.
‘The repair work would not have been possible without generous support from The Arran Trust, the Arran Access Trust and the Brown Forbes Memorial Trust.’