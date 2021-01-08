Winter league is cancelled but golf courses stay open
The latest national lockdown has seen the cancellation of the next round of the Arran Golfers Association winter league fixtures, also known as the Duncan Trophy, this weekend.
A spokesman for the association said: ‘The latest news sadly means we will be cancelling the third round of the Duncan Trophy on Sunday January 10 at Corrie. This round will not be rearranged and the result will be a draw for all three matches.
‘Let’s remain hopeful we can play the next round at Lamlash Golf Club on Sunday February 7.’
However, golf is still permitted under the lockdown and all the courses on Arran are expected to stay open.
Under the new protocol adopted by Scottish Golf, courses can remain open for play with a maximum of two players from up to two households playing at the same time. Golfers must stay close to home, travel only for essential purposes and in line with the new legislation.
Latest results from around the Arran courses.
Shiskine Golf Club
Thursday December 31, ladies Hogmanay game. Five hardy (or foolish) ladies braved the elements and Liz Kerr was the worthy winner.
Thursday December 31, gents’ Mahogany Trophy. 1st class: 1 and scratch R Traill 44-4=40 BIH, 2 R Crawford 49-7=42 BIH, 3 S Kerr 49-7=42. 2nd Class: 1 T Ellis 52-12=40, 2 D Davidge 52-11=41, 3 A Bannatyne 59-15=44. Magic twos R Crawford, R Traill, Wm McNally, C Rutterford, J Faulkner. Congratulations Ross.
Friday January 1, ladies’ Alan Smith Plate. Silver: 1 Alice Anderson 57-12=45 BIH, 2
Liz Kerr 56-11=45. Bronze: 1 and scratch Jenni Turnbull 55-13=42, 2 Julia Salton 66-19=47, 3 Pat Adamson 65-15=50. Magic two Jenni Turnbull. Congratulations Jenni.
Friday January 1, gents’ Colditz Quaich. 1st class: 1 and scratch Stewart Black 45-7=38,
2 Robbie Crawford 50-7=43 BIH, 3 Jimmy Morrison 48-5=43. 2nd Class: 1 Wm McNally 49-10=39, 2 G Martlew 52-12=40, 3 Tony Ellis 55-12=43. Magic twos S Black x2, J Morrison, A Morrison-Cowan.
Saturday January 2, D S Bannatyne Shield. 1. M J Tod and D K Henderson 52-13=39,
2 C Stewart and R Crawford 52-11=41 BIH, 3 S Gray and J Salton 50-9=41
Sunday January 3, gents’ Sunday Stableford. 1. T Ellis 29pts, 2 G Stewart 25pts, 3 Wm McNally 24pts. Magic two T Ellis
Whiting Bay Golf Club
Sunday January 3 – Flog! A fair number of brave golfers turned up to play the course backwards and happily all returned safe and well, if emotionally scarred by the experience. Slippery underfoot conditions and wayward artillery are not features we usually have to contend with. 1 Jamie Macpherson 72 net, 2 John Pennycott 75 acb, 3 Kevin Jackson 75, 4 Gus MacLeod 76.
Fixture: Sunday January 10, AGA Winter League at Corrie. Due to the recent lockdown this fixture has been cancelled. All ties are declared draws.
Lamlash Golf Club
Saturday January 2, course backwards. 1 Paul Jameson 80-11=69, 2 Gavin Baird 90-18=72, 3 Euan Bone 89-14=75. Best scratch Paul Jameson 80. Magic two Stuart Campbell @15th.
Sunday January 3, Sunday Sweep. 1 Alan Smith 84-14=70 BIH, 2 Serge El Adm 81-11=70. Best Scratch Serge El Adm 81. No magic twos recorded.
Fixtures: Sunday January 10, Sweep 9.30am and noon. Thursday January 14,
Yellow Medal, 11am draw.
Corrie Golf Club
Monday December 28, Monday Cup. 1 A Napier 70-10=60.
Friday January 1, Ne’erday Cup. 1 D Logan 33pts.
Monday January 4, Monday Cup. 1 D McKinnie 75-11=64, 2 J McGovern 76-11=65. Magic two A Smith.
Fixtures: Saturday January 9, 18-hole sweep. Arrange your own games and register in the usual fashion. Monday January 11, Monday Cup, 12pm shotgun start.
Machrie Bay Golf Club
Tuesday December 29, Winter Cup. 1 Alex Morrison-Cowan 72,
2 Brian Sherwood 74, 3 Willie McNally 76.
Saturday January 2, Lochranza Hotel Cup. 1 Brian Sherwood 31pts, 2 John Milesi 27pts, 3 John Pennycott 24pts.
Fixture: Tuesday January 12, Winter Cup, tee off noon.
Brodick Golf Club
Friday January 1, Hirsel Trophy and New Year bottle, Stableford, 25 played. 1 John Beattie 40pts, 2 Babbies MacNeil 39 pts, 3 Alastair Dobson and Alistair Hume 35pts.