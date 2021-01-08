Don’t rescue swans ‘stuck’ in ice
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,
However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free. To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.
The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.
The Scottish SPCA is asking animal lovers to think twice before attempting to rescue swans they fear may be stuck in ice, putting both themselves and the animals at risk.
During the recent cold snap, the society’s animal helpline has received more than 70 calls from concerned members of the public regarding swans they mistakenly fear are stuck in ice on frozen lochs or ponds.
Despite the charity advising that in the vast majority of cases the birds are able to free themselves, members of the public have been attempting their own rescues or, in some cases, calling the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to attend.
Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: ‘We understand that the public have good intentions when it comes to these birds and are concerned that they are stuck or in distress.
‘In reality, swans are incredibly powerful birds and more than capable of breaking any ice that forms around them. Occasionally, if temperatures are unusually low and the water is very still, like that found in a pond, they may become stuck. However, this is very rare and normally the birds will simply break the ice themselves and fly off when they are ready to.
‘We would ask that callers follow the advice given by our helpline operators and animal rescue officers when it comes to this issue and don’t attempt to take matters in to their own hands.’
Anyone who comes across an animal in distress can call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.