Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 02
One-year-old Zoe Clark with one of the first purebred Suffolk lambs born at High Feorline, the farm of her grandparents Charles and Sheena Murchie, last week. 01_B02tweY01
Julie Murchie shows off her winning duck at the Shiskine hall duck derby. 01_B02tweY02
Charles Currie scoops up the winning duck at Blackwaterfoot harbour. 01_B02tweY03
Zang Bo from Guangzhou in China made this splendid Chinese dragon sculpture from snow in the front garden of the relatives he and wife Corrie McPherson were visiting in Alma Park, Brodick. 01_B02tweY04
Enjoying a post match drink are the football teams of the Cameronia Hotel, top, and the Shurig Bar, below. Started last year, this now annual football match takes place on Jaunary 2. The Cameronia team won 10-3. 01_B02tweY05 and 01_B02twe06