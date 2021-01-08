Announcements – January 8, 2021
DEATH
WHITE – Elise (Elsie)
Elsie of Brodick, died in Arran War Memorial Hospital on 29th December 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald, Brodick Pier Master, much loved Mum to Dorothy and Angus, and loving Granma to the late Keir, Ellen, Ross, Elise and Louis. Small private funeral 11.30am on Monday, 11th January at Brodick Old Cemetery. Cars will leave from Fir Cottage at 11.20am should people wish to pay their last respects.