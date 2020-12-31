Perfect retirement gift for Rev Adamson
The Rev Angus Adamson receives a fitting gift from the congregations of Arran North Parish from Sylvia Alison, treasurer of St Brides Church in Brodick.
Mr Adamson, who retired in September, after 15 years as a Church of Scotland minister on Arran, received a pipe tune composed for him by renowned Scots piper and composer Fred Morrison.
Mr Adamson said: ‘I have been deeply touched by all the lovely sentiments expressed in cards and emails received since my retirement from ministry in September. The generosity and kindness shown towards me since then has been overwhelming, summed up in quite simply the most perfect gift of being presented with a pipe tune composed for me by Fred Morrison to mark the occasion. To everyone who contributed to that in any way, please accept my deepest heart-felt thanks.’