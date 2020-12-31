Parents get Child Benefit reminder
Parents in Scotland are being urged to register the birth of their newborns so HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) can verify their Child Benefit claims.
Normally, a birth must be registered before claiming Child Benefit. However, with some local authorities operating registration offices differently to usual, and some parents unable to travel to them because of Covid-19, HMRC announced in April that claims could be made without having to register the child’s birth first.
More than 100,000 parents across the UK have been able to take advantage of this temporary change, ensuring they receive this vital form of financial support.
But to ensure they continue to receive the benefit they should register the birth as soon as they can, if they have not done so already.
Registration offices in Scotland are operating at the capacity needed to ensure parents of newborns can register their child’s birth.
Child Benefit claims can only be backdated by up to three months so it is important new parents claim as soon as they can so that they receive the maximum financial support available.
They should then make an appointment to register the birth at the earliest opportunity so that HMRC can verify the claim.