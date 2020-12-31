Lagg Distillery casks selling out fast

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Isle of Arran Distillers is nearing the end of its newest distillery’s cask sales programme, with increasing demand for casks of Lagg single malt meaning there is only a small selection left to buy.

Since opening its second site on Arran last year, Lagg Distillery, the distillers have been offering whisky fans the chance to be part of their uniquely exciting whisky story by buying the first casks of the single malt whisky produced there.

The programme has driven exceptional growth in the independently-owned company, with total sales across the company increasing by 62 per cent, in part due to the fact more than 600 casks of Lagg Single Malt have been sold from the original allocation of 700. The island distillers have also seen online mail order sales of whisky double during this turbulent year.





Owning a cask of Lagg whisky, which will mature into Lagg single malt and eventually be available to bottle, means the owner will become part of the exclusive Lagg Cask Society.

This comes with unique additional benefits, including a golf pass which entitles the owner to play all of Arran’s courses and the gift of a bottle of whisky from Cask Number One when it is bottled at 10-years-old, which is being specially held aside for cask owners.

The spirit produced there, and available to purchase in casks, is expected to mature into the rich, earthy, smokey Lagg Single Malt which will be completely different in character to what the distillers currently produce at its original distillery in Lochranza.

Director of operations and production at the distillery James MacTaggart said: ‘Since we opened Lagg Distillery in 2019, we’ve been delighted to see how many whisky fans have supported our journey by buying a cask and becoming part of our unique Lagg Cask Society.





‘It is a once in a lifetime opportunity to get involved with a distillery right at the start of its story and to share in a new island adventure with our pioneering whisky company.

‘Purchasing a cask goes much deeper than just the financial benefits and represents an emotional investment, buying into the passionate people on Arran that make our whisky and forming a lasting connection. It’s hard to put a price tag on that.’

When purchasing any cask of whisky, it is not a finished product but instead a work in progress that will mature over the coming years with plenty of patience required. The nature of Scotch whisky means that it takes a long-term view, with spirit having to mature for at least three years and often aging much longer than that.

For further information on how to purchase the last remaining casks to be filled at the Lagg Distillery and becoming a member of the Lagg Cask Society, visit www.laggwhisky.com

The two huge pot stills in Lagg Distillery. NO_B51lagg01

Distillery manager Graham Omand checks on the whisky production. NO_B51lagg02