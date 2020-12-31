Consultation on council’s regeneration plan extended

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

North Ayrshire Council has extended the length of its regeneration delivery plan consultation.

Communities now have until Friday January 15 to have their say about about which regeneration projects are priorities within their area.

Local opinions will form the development of regeneration activity over the next five years – 2021 to 2026.





The North Ayrshire economy has enormous potential and the regeneration delivery plan aims to see it achieved. There is an ambition to accelerate and support economic activity, helping support both the short-term recovery from the adverse impacts of Covid-19 and in the longer-term improvements to the appeal of the council area.

Communities are being asked to take a few minutes to answer eight questions on the website www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk/rdp. Each question relates to the four themes identified in the delivery plan and comments are welcomed in relation to both the area as a whole and local communities.

After consultation, the plan will be approved by the council which will set out priorities and the allocation of regeneration funding for future projects.

The council recently launched its Community Wealth Building Strategy, which sets out a bold new economic model to help create a fairer local economy. The regeneration of land and assets is one of five pillars within the new strategy and this delivery plan sets out our priorities for delivering on those ambitions.





Council leader Joe Cullinane said: ‘The regeneration delivery plan will be key to meeting our Community Wealth Building objective of maximising our land and assets to support the regeneration of our communities.

‘Regeneration is a process that seeks to reverse economic, social and physical decline. Our physical regeneration activity will be focussed on areas where local issues, problems and challenges require us to step in and address an issue through physical regeneration.

‘This consultation gives our communities the opportunity to have their say to help shape our regeneration priorities. Thank you to everyone who has already shared their views. Regeneration is about working together and I would encourage everyone to take the time to answer the questions in our survey. We want to work with our communities to bring forward projects that help to re-build places where people feel more supported, more confident and want to live, work and invest.’