Arran Banner letters – week 53

Shiskine delight

Sir,

Hearty congratulations to the homeowners in Shiskine Valley and Blackwaterfoot for the most remarkable oases of light they have provided in an otherwise ‘bleak midwinter’, especially this year.





I remember as a child, shortly after the war ended, being taken to visit an aunt who lived in the then lovely Stanley Park area of Blackpool. One night, my siblings and I were bussed into town to see the Blackpool illuminations, and I will never forget the wonder of it as compared to the drab unlit streets of Glasgow in the war years.

I felt the same ‘magic’ while driving through Shiskine just before Christmas. Thanks must go to all concerned, and especially to those at the Bridge who included in their display a beautiful scene of the holy Nativity, reminding us all of the true meaning of Christmas which, sadly, even most of the churches failed to deliver this year on Christmas Eve.

For any who have not seen it, a drive in the dark through the Shiskine ‘illuminations’ is an experience not to be missed.

Rev Ian MacLeod,





Brodick.

Church disappointment

Sir,

I am saddened, disappointed and shocked to learn that there were no Church of Scotland services of worship on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day anywhere on the island. Any virus assembly problems, of which I have been told, could surely have been overcome.

Yours,

Rev John G Webster,

Kings Cross.

Photograph of the week

This week’s photograph of the week was sent to us by Paul McDowall of Paisley. He said: ‘Thought I’d send a wee photo to remind everyone how blessed we are to have such a great island for cycling around. Although Arran’s road circuits are not the greatest it seems that some off road trails can offer views that are worthy of a lifetime of memories. There was no editing on my picture whatsoever, which was taken on November 21 in a three-hour window of dry weather.’