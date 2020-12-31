A year to remember, a year to forget 2020 – July to December

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

As we look forward to 2021 with renewed hope and optimism, without a doubt 2020 will be remembered for a long time as being particularly challenging and the most unusual year we have ever faced.

Despite this upheaval and the challenges faced, Arran residents have once again taken on life’s obstacles with stoicism, courage and an indomitable spirit. And it is with this same resolve we can all look forward to a prosperous, happy and healthy 2021.

In part two of our customary look at the year in review, we highlight some of the stories that made the headlines from July to December last year.





JULY: While the official Bay Queen ceremony had to be cancelled this year, Whiting Bay’s Bay Queen, Rosie McNamara, still enjoyed a small ceremony during which last year’s Queen, Annie West, played the pipes. 01_B29Rosie09

JULY: Alice Anderson, along with husband William and daughters Dawn Johnstone and Faye Anderson, celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Brae Salon in Blackwaterfoot. No_B28Brae01

AUGUST: After almost five months away from school, pupils at Lamlash primary returned to school where they were welcomed by acting head Mrs Susan Foster. 01_B33school09

AUGUST: Co-op bosses and staff celebrate in the shadow of Goatfell after the Big Co in Brodick was named as the best team in Britain at the 2020 Succeed Together Awards. 01_B34coop02





SEPTEMBER: The new prefects at Arran High School for the 2020/2021 session with acting head teacher Mrs Susan Foster. NO_B36school05

SEPTEMBER: The world’s last seagoing passenger-carrying paddle steamer PS Waverley crashed into the pier at Brodick, injuring 24 passengers and resulting in a full scale emergency response on the island. 01_B37waverley05

SEPTEMBER: Accomplished actor, 12-year-old Harry Gilmore was delighted to accept the offer of a scholarship at the prestigious Glasgow Academy of Music, Theatre and Arts. No_B38Harry01

OCTOBER: Liz Mclean, popular store manager at the Co-op’s Brodick stores, received the British Emprire Medal (BEM) in recognition of her work as a frontline food retail worker for services to the Covid-19 response. 01_B42coop01

OCTOBER: Award winners at Arran High School – Naomi Provan with the John S Scott Award for Dux medal and Milo Godwin who won the Margaret Wright Award for Attainment in S4 exams. NO_B41awards13

OCTOBER: While large scale Hallowe’en events did not go ahead in 2020, many small groups, including Kilmory early years pupils, celebrated by dressing up for the occasion. No_B45halloween13

NOVEMBER: With no organised events permitted for Armistice Day, individuals attended cenotaphs privately to pay their respects to the fallen. Former submariner Alan Milligan placed a wreath of poppies on behalf of the Brodick community at the War Memorial in Brodick. Photograph: Norma Davidson. NO_B46remember02

DECEMBER: Lamlash Primary School pupils celebrate after a remarkable performance in the North Ayrshire Sumdog maths contest. No_B49sumdog01

DECEMBER: It would not have been Christmas without a mention of Bernie Jackson’s Christmas lights in Whiting Bay. They are a regular feature in Montrose Terrace every year and help to raise charity cash. 01_B50lights01