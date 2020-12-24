Tractors bring some Christmas cheer to Shiskine
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,
However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free. To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.
The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.
More than 30 tractors took part in the Shiskine Valley Christmas tractor run last Sunday.
On a bright sunny afternoon crowds gathered for the start in Blackwaterfoot and lined the route waving and smiling as the tractors, led by Santa in his sleigh, made their way to Balmichael via The Rodden and returning via Bridgend and Shiskine.
Organiser Gordon Kinniburgh said: ‘A huge thank you to the 30 tractor drivers who turned out and a bigger thank you to all you smiling spectators. The smiles and waves are what makes it a great day for the drivers.
‘As usual folk in the Valley were exceptionally generous and our wee elves collected £1,199.50 – what a fantastic effort. This will be split between ArCaS and the Arrran foodbank.
‘There was a prize for the best decorated tractor. This was a two-way draw, and the winners were Angus and Alan McAllister.’