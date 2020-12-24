Santas drenched at dash
It was supposed to be a Santa dash but ended up more like a Santa drench when Brodick running group the Arran Pace Makers staged a socially-distanced dash last Wednesday night in the pouring rain.
In all six brave members and group leaders Lorna Logan and Gordon McInnes donned their costumers and ran through the streets of the village.
Lorna said: ‘It had to be one of the wettest nights so far especially for our Santa dash; think the costumes soaked up lots of the water and weighed us down!
‘Well done to Abbie McKelvie you looked great with your lights; Emma Elise lit the way with her red nose and Christopher Hogge was our best dressed! Hopefully next year we can organise an actual event again for the Santa dash,’ she added.