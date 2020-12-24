New book retells the grisly tale of the Goatfell murder

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Book review

A new book has been described as giving the most comprehensive treatment of the circumstances surrounding the Goatfell murder more than 130 years ago.

It is the true story of the infamous murder on Arran. Taking place in 1888, the year Jack the Ripper committed the last of his murders, the murder of an English tourist, Edwin Rose, on Goatfell, was a sensation of the time.





The new book has been written by Calum Smith, who draws on a wealth of local and social history and unpublished letters from John Watson Laurie, subsequently convicted for the crime, who became the longest serving prisoner in Scotland.

Described by one reviewer as: ‘The best and by far the most comprehensive treatment of this infamous incident in Victorian Scotland’, the book has also been praised by Dennis Gray, the noted veteran climber and writer and one-time general secretary of the British Mountaineering Council.

He called it: ‘A work of outstanding research about an infamous crime … a must-read for anyone interested in the workings of the law and the development of and the need still for reform of the penal service, to say nothing of the setting of this event; in Arran, on one of finest mountains in the UK.’

The July 15 1889 was a busy day on Arran as it was Fair Monday. A number of visitors opted to climb Goatfell, though many were put off by the cloud lingering on the summit. It seemed a day like any other, but that evening there would be a tragic event which would lead to one of the biggest man-hunts in Scottish criminal history, as well as a sensational murder trial.





Two of the people who set out to climb the mountain that afternoon were John Watson Laurie, a 28-year-old pattern-maker from Coatbridge, and Edwin Robert Rose, a 32-year-old clerk from London. They had met three days previously on the excursion steamer Ivanhoe.

Rose’s battered body, ‘the face terribly mangled’, was found three weeks later concealed under a boulder on a remote part of the mountain. The discovery sparked a huge search for Laurie, who was subsequently arrested for Rose’s murder after two months on the run.

When captured he attempted suicide with a cut-throat razor, then stated: ‘I robbed the man, but I did not murder him.’

The book tells the story of the Goatfell tragedy and its aftermath, described by the Glasgow Herald as ‘the most remarkable tale of crime and retribution in the annals of Scottish judicial history’.

Calum Smith has been climbing in the Scottish hills for 50 years. He is also the author of The Black Cuillin (2020) and a forthcoming history of climbing on Arran, The Hills of Arran.

The Goatfell Murder can be purchased at £9.99 from Rymour Books: https://www.rymour.co.uk.