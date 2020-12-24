Know your chemist opening times
With Arran Medical Group practices closed for four days over Christmas and New Year, residents are being urged to prepare to cope with any common health concerns.
The chemists in Brodick and Lamlash are open from 9am till 5pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and closed for three days thereafter, but will open from 9am till 1pm on December 28 and Janaury 4.
Pharmacists can also answer questions on choosing and using the right medicine and provide easy-to-understand advice on treating everyday ailments such as coughs, colds and seasonal flu.
NHS 24 also has a number of pharmacists who are able to answer medicine and pharmacy-related questions over the telephone on 111.
In addition, NHS inform has valuable advice on preparing for winter – visit http://www.nhsinform.scot and click on ‘Show You Care, Prepare’.
Roisin Kavanagh, director of pharmacy at NHS Ayrshire and Arran said: ‘You can do a number of things to make sure you are prepared to deal with common illnesses for the coming months. Have a sufficient supply of medicines like paracetamol, sore throat and cough remedies, as these will help to relieve the symptoms of common ailments.
‘If you take regular medication, you should check your existing supplies and only order what you need to ensure you have enough to see you through the holiday weekend. It is also a good idea to make sure you know when your local GP practice and community pharmacy are closed.’