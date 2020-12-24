Arran Banner golf – week 52
Whiting Bay Golf Club
Sunday December 20, Winter Cup Rd 3. Last week’s decision to postpone this round proved well founded as 17 played on a dry, if blustery morning. With the new handicapping system in place there is no longer a CSS score for the round.
Result: 1 John Pennycott (12) 62 and lowest gross, 2 Douglas Auld (17) 63
3 Gus MacLeod (12) 65, 4 David Brookens (10) 67. Kevin McAleney bagged the only magic two of the day @ 7th hole.
Fixtures: Sunday December 27, Christmas sweep and bottle, yellow tees. Sunday January 3, Ne’erday 1/2 bottle. Due to the recently introduced travel ban this will now be a Stableford from the yellow tees. The Cross Country will hopefully be played later in the year once our regular visitors are able to join us. Until further notice there will be no draws for partners and members should arrange their own groupings.
Lamlash Golf Club
Thursday December 17, Yellow Medal. 1 Andy Smith 79-17=62, 2 Serge El Adm 74-11 =63. Magic two Alan Smith @16th.
Sunday December 20, Glenburn Cup. 1 Derek Harrison 86-21=65 BIH,
2 Colin Richardson 81-16=65. Best scratch Ian Bremner 75. Magic two Alan Smith @16th.
Fixtures: Saturday December 26, Boxing Day bottle (Stableford), 11am start. Sunday December 27, Winter Stableford 9.30am and 12noon starts. Thursday December 31, Yellow Medal, 11am draw.
Brodick Golf Club
Sunday December 20, Winter Cup Stableford, 24 played. 1 Babbies MacNeil (18)43pts, 2 John Beattie (34)42pts, 3 Alistair Hume (13)41pts.
Fixtures: Sunday December 27, Winter Cup Stableford. Friday January 1, New Year bottle and Hirsel Trophy. Sunday January 3, course backwards competition. Season’s Greetings to all members and friends.
Machrie Bay Golf Club
Tuesday December 15, Lochranza Hotel Cup. 1 Alex Morrison-Cowan 37pts, 2 Willie Kelso 36pts, 3 Brian Sherwood 35pts.
Fixtures: Tuesday December 29, Winter Cup, tee off noon. Saturday January 2, Lochranza Hotel Cup, tee off 12noon. Tuesday January 5, Winter Cup, tee off 12noon.
Corrie Golf Club
Fixtures: Saturday December 26, Saturday Sweep, arrange your own matches and record via email. Monday December 28, Monday Cup, noon shotgun start.