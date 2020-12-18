More Easter sailings needed

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.

However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free . To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,

For Arran not to have its two ferry summer sailings in time for Easter is a bitter blow indeed.

All the more so after the terrible year the tourist trade has had during the pandemic.

Beleaguered businesses are already looking ahead to Easter, the traditional start to the Arran holiday season, although that has become more blurred with all-year-round visitors.





However, it remains a vital time for holiday booking and mass arrival of visitors spending money. And the fact that not only will the start of the two sailings miss Easter, it will miss the entire two weeks of school holidays, is of real concern.

Worrying too is that bookings for the summer season are still being taken using the reduced capacity in place on the ferries just now in line with social distancing.

It is to be hoped by the spring that there will be a relaxation in social distancing and many of the other restrictions still in place due to Covid-19 at present – but there is no guarantee they will go completely any time soon.

So it is all the more important that the Isle of Arran Ferry Committee, VisitArran, our elected representatives and others with a voice make themselves heard by CalMac and Transport Scotland that Arran really needs an improved service over Easter.





It has been done before and now, more than ever, Arran needs it to happen again next year to given the hospitality industry the welcome boost it needs in getting as many visitors to Arran as possible.