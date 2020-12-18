Easter blow as summer ferry timetable launched

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran will be without its two ferry summer sailings over the Easter holidays next year, a time seen as vital for rebuilding the islands battered tourist trade.

The MV Isle of Arran will not start her summer timetable until April 29 – more than three weeks after the Easter weekend and after the school spring holidays end.

The news emerged this week as CalMac finally published its long-awaited summer timetable for next year which starts on all routes on March 26.





And while it means that journeys between March and October next year can now be booked, there remains the reduced capacity required for social distancing. It is understood this is to be reviewed early in the new year.

Customers are being encouraged to make reservations online, as it is expected that both the website and phone lines will be busy, with a queuing system being used during high demand.

Prices have also increased, after being suspended this year, with a passenger return fare rising by 20p to £8.20, on the Ardrossan to Brodick route, with the car fare rising by £1.20 to £33.10.

The decision not to start the Isle of Arran service earlier appears to be down to the dry dock schedule for the repair of ships across the CalMac fleet and will be discussed by the Isle of Arran Ferry Committee next week.





The committee hope to persuade CalMac to look at increasing capacity, even for a short period, over the Easter holidays.

Sheila Gilmore, executive director of VisitArran, said she was extremely disappointed. She said: ‘The issue with the second ferry is something which the ferry committee raises every year, however, the response is that there’s not enough vessels to allow the second ferry to arrive earlier – or stay longer.

‘It is also not beneficial to the Arran service, or to Campbeltown, to ‘share’ the second vessel from Thursday to Sunday each week, at a time of year when we really need maximum capacity on the Arran route. Suggestions have been made to consider a triangulated route (Ardrossan – Brodick – Campbeltown), but this has not been approved.’

This week the Isle of Arran has been seen in both Campbeltown and Brodick ahead of going into dry dock for repairs to her bow visor. She will be on service on the Arran route, along with the MV Hebridean Isles, when the MV Caledonian Isles goes in for repair and refit in January. That refit will now take a week longer than previously thought.

Robert Morrison, director of operations for CalMac, said: ‘The summer timetable has been released following consultation and agreement with Transport Scotland.

‘I would encourage passengers to plan ahead as much as possible and to remember that physical distancing guidelines may still apply in line with Government advice.

‘You can stay up to date with regular service updates and travel guidance by following @calmac_updates on Twitter.’