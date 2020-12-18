Arran Banner golf – week 51
Brodick Golf Club
Saturday December 12, 12-hole Texas Scramble, 16 played. Winning team: Ann May, Moira Small, Jim Reid and Brian Smith, 36.3.
Sunday December 13, Brandon qualifier, seven played. 1 Alastair Dobson 78-12=66, 2 Alistair Hume 83-13=70. Scratch Alastair Dobson 78.
Fixture: Sunday December 20, Winter Cup Stableford.
Shiskine Golf Club
Saturday December 12, gents 18-hole medal. First class: 1 and scratch Sandy Kerr 75-10=65, 2 Robbie Crawford 77-10=67, 3 Phil Betley 81-10=71. Second class: 1 Willie McNally 80-15=65, 2 Tony Ellis 86-18=68, 3 Colin Rutterford 91-22=69. Magic twos Willie McNally, Quentin Oliver and Colin Rutterford.
Ladies’ section: Thursday December 10, 12-hole medal. 1 and scratch Ann May 59-4=46, 2 Yvonne Brothers 53-16=47, 3 Jenni Turnbull 62-11=51. Magic two Ann May.
Corrie Golf Club
Monday December 14, Monday Cup. 1 R Burke 69-8=61 and scratch, 2 R McLean 76-11=65.
Fixtures: Saturday December 19, Saturday Sweep, arrange your own games and register in the normal fashion. Monday December 21, Monday Cup, ballot at noon.
Lochranza Castle Golf Club
Fixture: Saturday December 19, match vs Shiskine GC, 1pm for 1.30pm tee off at Shiskine.
Machrie Bay Golf Club
Tuesday December 15, Lochranza Hotel Cup: 1 Alex Morrison-Cowan 37pts, 2 Willie Kelso 36pts, 3 Brian Sherwood 35pts.
Fixtures: Tuesday December 22, Winter Cup, tee off noon. Tuesday December 29, the two-club competition has been cancelled and the usual Tuesday games will be played. Winter Cup tee off noon.