A new garden for all seasons
A new community garden has been created outside the old Post Office in Brodick.
The new Japanese garden has been created by Brodick resident Yoshika Rintoul for Brodick Improvements Committee. Yoshika, originally from Japan but who has lived on Arran for 11 years, was inspired by the site of the forlorn and empty flower bed at the old Post Office, and volunteered to create a new garden.
To be known as the ‘4 Seasons Garden’ Yoshika, who has a keen gardening hobby, has planted it so there will be colour all year round and herbs have also been planted which residents can pick and use. She created the garden with the help of Kenny Morrison and Stevie Bunyan from North Ayrshire Council.
‘I just wanted to give people something to smile about, particularly in these troubled times,’ Yoshika said.
Brodick Improvements Committee chairman Harry Davidson said: ‘I would like to thank Yoshika for her creation which really brings new life to the old flower bed.’
Yoshika and Harry at the new 4 Seasons Garden. Photos Norma Davidson NO_B51garden01
Harry thanks Yoshika for creating the new garden. NO_B51garden02