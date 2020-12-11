White-tailed eagles spotted on west coast

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Bird Notes for November by Jim Cassels

November in terms of weather was almost a re-run of October. November was also mild and wet.

In comparison to last November it was milder and wetter. The mean temperature was three degrees higher. The rainfall this November was more than double that of last November.





October highlights continued to delight in November with reports of little egret between 7th and 24th mainly from the south end of Lamlash Bay but also in the Rodden in the Shiskine Valley. All records were of a single bird. In addition, the nuthatch reported in Pirnmill in October continued to visit a range of gardens throughout November. The nuthatch will feature in a future Banner bird note

Not surprisingly in November, winter visitors were to the fore. Throughout the month there were widespread reports of foraging fieldfare and redwing, sometimes in mixed flocks. The largest groups were 100 fieldfare at Lochranza on 10th and 60 redwing in Sliddery on 21st. Last November there were 14 reports of snow bunting but none so far this winter. A single brambling was in Whiting Bay on 2nd and six yellowhammer in Sliddery on 9th.

Other records of wintering birds included: 16 turnstone in Whiting Bay on 2nd, 36 rook in Sliddery on 7th, seven Lapwing Kilpatrick also on 7th, a Merlin at Sliddery on 9th, 52 golden plover at Machriewaterfoot on 12th, three purple sandpipers at Silver Sands on 25th and a Jack Snipe on Sliddery Shore on 28th.

Reports of wintering wildfowl included: 27 whooper swan at Clachaig Farm on 2nd, 70 teal and 52 wigeon at Kilpatrick Point on 17th and 239 greylag geese and 70 pink-footed geese in the Shiskine Valley on 28th.





Gardens are safe refuges during the winter months with many people providing regular food and water for their feathered friends.

These are a small selection from the many reports from gardens round the island in November: six goldcrest in Kildonan on 5th, 12 coal tit in Whiting Bay on 18th, five great tit in Brodick on 22nd, five greenfinch in Kilpatrick on 27th, 22 long-tailed tit in Shiskine on 28th and perhaps not so welcome, a magpie in Lamlash on 1st. In addition, there were reports of wintering blackcap in gardens in Brodick, Pirnmill and Sliddery often attracted by cut up apple.

Finally, here is a further selection of highlights from what has been another exceptional month for bird-watching on Arran.

After the dearth of eider round Arran in September for the annual Clyde eider census, in November there were widespread reports including 250 in Lamlash Bay on 16th, 100 off Cosyden on 26th and 150 in Whiting Bay on 28th. At Kildonan there was a returning shelduck on 9th and a lingering gannet on 13th. All three divers were recorded throughout the month including two red-throated diver in Whiting Bay on 2nd, four great northern diver in Machrie Bay on 10th and 25 black-throated diver off Cosyden on 20th.

Among the almost 100 species recorded in November there was a long-eared owl on Corriecravie Moor on 7th and a kingfisher by the Fisherman’s Walk on 10th. Last, but by no means least, was the appearance of two white-tailed eagles. First seen in Machrie Bay on 22nd, they were later that day photographed north of Dougarie and for the rest of the month there were records of these majestic birds from that stretch of coast. Whether or not this is a pair looking to establish a territory remains to be seen.

Enjoy your birding and keep safe.

Please send any bird notes with ‘what, when, where’ to me at Kilpatrick Kennels, Kilpatrick, Blackwaterfoot, KA27 8EY, or email me at jim@arranbirding.co.uk I look forward to hearing from you. For more information on birding on Arran purchase the Arran Bird Report, the first 40 years, which includes the annual report for 2019 and visit this website www.arranbirding.co.uk