Wartime mine detonated by Royal Navy
By Colin Smeeton
A wartime mine which was discovered by a vessel in the Firth of Clyde south of Arran, and which contained around 350kg of explosives, has been detonated in a controlled explosion.
The Royal Navy’s bomb disposal experts based at HM Naval Base Clyde were informed of the discovery by a trawling vessel near Ailsa Craig, which contacted the Maritime and Coastguard Agency on Tuesday, December 1.
The trawling vessels’ crew were evacuated by Troon Lifeboat and Rothesay Coastguard Rescue Team and the boat, with the suspected ordnance onboard, was sailed to Ettrick Bay on Bute to meet with Northern Diving Group.
There, Northern Diving Group’s bomb disposal team examined the item and identified it as a Second World War German submarine-laid, moored influence mine.
The ordnance was lowered to the seabed off Ettrick Beach where a controlled explosion was conducted the following day to dispose of the mine.
Lieutenant Commander Mark Shaw, commanding officer of Northern Diving Group, said: ‘The mine was trawled in the vicinity of Ailsa Craig. Considering it had been in the water for around 80 years, it’s condition was remarkable.
‘From the initial pictures we were able to easily identify the mine type and importantly determine that the explosive fill was intact and therefore presented a significant hazard.
‘The vessel was diverted to Ettrick Bay and met by my team, led by Petty Officer (Diver) Robert McCann, who safely dealt with the situation.
‘Items of this size are relatively uncommon, however, NDG are approaching 100 call-outs this year supporting civil authorities with all types of explosive ordnance disposal, ranging from mines and torpedoes to hand grenades and improvised devices.
‘On average, across the UK, Royal Navy clearance divers are tasked once a day for explosive ordnance disposal assistance.
‘This highlights the remaining presence of historic ordnance. Even small items can be unstable and present an explosive hazard; carrying-out a controlled explosion is the only safe way of dealing with them and neutralising the hazard.
‘If anyone comes across a suspected piece of ordnance they shouldn’t interfere with it and should immediately contact the emergency services.’