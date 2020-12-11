Tourism on Arran is reconnecting with the world

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran has taken part in an inaugural virtual event run by VisitScotland to link Ayrshire and Arran tourism businesses with global tour operators and travel agents.

The pilot has been hailed a success by those who took part.

The Scotland Reconnect 2020 event, which took place at the end of November, saw 264 buyers from 23 countries connecting online with 240 Scottish suppliers for business meetings aimed at booking and creating tour packages for future visitors.





Seven of the suppliers were from Ayrshire and Arran and 21 of the buyers were new to working with VisitScotland on a travel trade event of this kind.

Included was VisitArran, and executive director Sheila Gilmore told the Banner: ‘The online event was an interesting concept offering virtual meetings with potential buyers, who will hopefully add Arran to their portfolios for 2021.

‘I received great support from Craig Harkness, industry relationship manager, who was able to smooth the way with the technology and, as a result, VisitArran managed to engage positively with clients from America, France, Germany, Netherlands, Ireland, London and Edinburgh.’

Scotland Reconnect 2020 was also the first of its kind to be delivered by the national tourism organisation and also gave tour operators and travel agents the opportunity to rebook visits and tweak programmes that were cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak.





Events including VisitScotland’s annual Expo travel trade showcase and programmes of business development missions have long been critical platforms for making these connections. Having been rendered impossible by Covid restrictions this year, new digital platforms like Reconnect have been developed.

In addition to allowing more than 5,000 business meetings, there were also live webinars, round table discussions and breakout sessions and an online presentation hub.

Participants also heard from global tourism speakers and took part in round table discussions, as VisitScotland’s head of engagement Denise Hill met in conversation with Tom Jenkins, CEO of the European Tour Operators Association on the impact of Brexit on the German and US markets; and Joss Croft, the CEO of UK Inbound, who looked ahead to 2021 and discussed what businesses need to consider when seeking to address current issues and challenges in global tourism.

Gordon Smith, regional director of VisitScotland, said: ‘I am thrilled to announce that our inaugural Scotland Reconnect 2020 event was a great success, demonstrating both enthusiasm and an appetite to return to Ayrshire and Arran as soon as it is deemed safe – and I hope all those who participated would echo that.

‘This event has started us on the road to recovery as we look forward to the time when we can welcome international visitors back to our region.’

Anke Schoen, head of department GB and IRE at the German packager Behringer-Touristik said: ‘Scotland Reconnect worked very well for us. Of course, browsing a live event offers even more opportunity for inspiration, but as this was not possible this year, VisitScotland pulled together a very good alternative.’

Sally Gale, business development ad marketing manager of The Coig touring routes, which includes Arran, said: ‘Scotland Reconnect 2020 was an effective and Covid-safe opportunity to meet international travel trade buyers during the current pandemic.

‘We are grateful for the opportunity to build these important relationships during such a difficult time.

‘Huge thanks to all that facilitated this event, we were buoyed by the optimism and positivity from the travel trade buyers for 2021/22 and we look forward to the next online event.’