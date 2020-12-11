Labour pick former MP to fight Cunninghame North seat
Former MP Katy Clark is making a bid to get back into politics by standing in the Scottish Parliament elections in May next year.
Cunninghame North Constituency of the Scottish Labour Party have confirmed that the former MP for North Ayrshire and Arran will be their candidate after being selected at a virtual hustings meeting.
A Cunninghame North spokesperson said: ‘We were extremely lucky to have candidates of such a high calibre. Any of them would have been an effective representative for this constituency, in contrast to the representation we have had for many years. We had a very respectful and friendly selection process, due to the quality of the participants. We are delighted to have a candidate with a wealth of experience and knowledge of the problems facing Cunninghame North and with such a positive vision for this area and for Scotland.’
Commenting after the announcement Ms Clark said: ‘I was MP for North Ayrshire and Arran from 2005 to 2015 so have experience of representing all of Cunninghame North and taken up issues for constituents, businesses, community groups and organisations. I opened two local offices, held surgeries in 43 places and with the help of a strong constituency team helped thousands in many different ways.
‘Cunninghame North needs a powerful voice who will put the needs of constituents first, fight for jobs and investment and recognise the real challenges we face as a result of deindustrialisation, lack of investment and now the economic difficulties caused by the pandemic. I have a track record of being independently minded, taking principled positions and of listening to the community. I will the strongest voice for the constituency and always put the needs of individuals first. I am really looking forward to the campaign.’