Ian lands a hole in one at Corrie

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.

However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free . To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,

Corrie Golf Club

A Corrie golfer scored a hole in one at the first hole during the weekly Monday Cup tournament this week.

Ian McMillan, known as ‘Young Bung’, started strongly at the first with a delightful five wood tee shot, which finished in the hole!





The match ended with A Smith winning with a round of 64-12=52 and scratch, A McDonald was runner up with a score of 67-11=58.

Monday November 30, Monday Cup. 1 Q Oliver 79-24=55, 2 R Burke 68-12=56 and scratch.

Fixtures: Saturday December 12, 18-hole sweep Medal tees. Arrange your own games and register as per normal. Monday December 14, Monday Cup, draw at noon prompt.

Arran Golfers Association





Sunday December 6, AGA Winter League/Duncan Trophy second round at Whiting Bay Golf Club. Many thanks to Whiting Bay GC for hosting. This match was played with teams of four due to safety concerns over Covid. This format of teams of four will remain the same for the rest of the winter season. There is no catering all winter.

Whiting Bay 1.5 beat Machrie Bay 0.5, Brodick 2 beat Corrie 0, Lamlash 1 drew with Shiskine 1.

So the table after round 2 looks like:

Brodick 4 points

Whiting Bay 3 points

Lamlash 2 points

Machrie Bay 2 points

Shiskine 1 point

Corrie 0 points

Fixture: Next round (R3) will be played at Corrie Golf Club on Sunday January 10, 2021. Corrie v Lamlash – 9am, Machrie Bay v Brodick – 9.30am and Whiting Bay v Shiskine – 10am.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday December 6, AGA Winter League Rd 2. The club hosted the second round of this season’s event and happily we had no weather issues to contend with other than a hard frost and bitter cold. That improved as the morning progressed and most of the golf was played in fine winter sunshine.

The WBGC team prevailed over Machrie by 1 and 1/2 to 1/2 with John Pennycott and Dougie Auld winning against Campbell Laing and Brian Sherwood, while Stan Rainey and David Blair halved their game with David Jeffery and A Morrison-Cowan. In the other ties Brodick beat Corrie while Lamlash and Shiskine halved their match.

The January round is played at Corrie on Sunday January 10 when Whiting Bay play Shiskine GC.

Fixture: Sunday December 13. Winter Cup Rd 3. Until further notice there will be no draws for partners and members should arrange their own groupings.

Saturday December 5, ALGU Drumadoon. A total of 20 Arran ladies played in the Drumadoon at Whiting Bay and enjoyed a beautiful winters day overhead conditions ideal for golf. Scoring was difficult however and CSS went out to 65.

Local knowledge was clearly no disadvantage and three of the top six placings went to Whiting Bay members. Lynda Blair topped the list to win by 2 shots from Mary Jo Tod of Shiskine. 1 Lynda Blair, WBGC (21)63, 2 Mary Jo Tod, Shiskine GC (28) 65, 3 Lesley Wood, WBGC (22)66, 4 Doreen Mainds, WBGC (11)68. Ann May of Brodick GC scored the lowest gross of 76 strokes.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday December 3, Yellow Medal. 1 Graeme Andrew 73-10=63 BIH, 2 Derek Harrison 84 -21=63 BIH over Andy Smith. Magic twos Graeme Andrew @5th, Alan Smith @13th and 16th.

Sunday December 6, Sunday Sweep. 1 Martin Wallbank 75-12=63, 2 Paul Cowan 72- 6 =66. Best Scratch – Paul Cowan 72. Magic twos Martin Wallbank @4th, Paul Cowan @ 16th

Result of Winter League match at Whiting Bay: Lamlash 1 – Shiskine 1.

Fixtures: Sunday December 13, Glenburn Cup, 9.30am and noon starts. Thursday December 17, Yellow Medal, draw at 11am.

Corrie Golf Club

Monday November 30, Monday Cup. 1 Q Oliver 79-24=55, 2 R Burke 68-12=56 and scratch.

Monday December 7, Monday Cup. 1 A Smith 64-12=52 and scratch, 2 A McDonald 67-11=58. Congratulations to Ian McMillan ‘Young Bung’ who started strongly at the first with a delightful five wood tee shot which finished in the hole!

Fixtures: Saturday December 12, 18-hole sweep Medal tees. Arrange your own games and register as per normal. Monday December 14, Monday Cup, draw at noon prompt.

Shiskine Golf Club

Thursday December 3, ladies 18-hole medal. Silver: 1 and scratch Ann May 75-6=69,

2 Jenni Turnbull 88-18=70, 3 Alice Anderson 92-18=74. Bronze: 1 Carole Stewart 97-22=75, 2 Sally Brookes 102-25=77, 3 Elizabeth Kelso 101-21=80. Magic twos Ann May x 5, Jenni Turnbull x 2.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Saturday December 5, Lochranza Hotel Cup. First was Phil Betley 38pts, second was Reuben Betley 32pts, with John Pennycott taking third on 30pts BIH.

Tuesday December 8, Winter Cup. 1. Campbell Laing 59, 2. Brian Sherwood 69, 3. Phil Betley 71.

Fixtures: Tuesday December 15, Lochranza Hotel Cup, tee off noon.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday December 13, Brandon qualifier.