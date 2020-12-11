Bernie’s lights are back

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

It was a tradition he could just not let go. In spite of Bernie Jackson saying his Christmas light display last year would be his last – they are back again this year.

Bernie has delighted and entertained children with his impressive Christmas illuminations adorning his house in Whiting Bay for more than 30 years and he has now vowed to keep the tradition going as long as he can.

Having first started with just a single Christmas tree in his front garden in 1989 the display has now grown to such extent that his garden is filled with Santa, snowman, reindeer, bell or sleigh in his terrace garden. And this year has even seen new additions including Santa riding a polar bear and a gingerbread man.





The illuminations not only entice visitors to go and have a look each year, many returning night after night, but a voluntary donation box at the gate also collects money for worthwhile causes. This year the collection is for the Arran Hospital Supporters League.

Bernie said: ‘I am getting a bit too old to be putting these up every year and I am no longer fit to be scaling the ladder to fix the decorations to the side of the house. Every year I say this is the last year but when I see the smiles on the children’s faces and see that the donations help good causes, I go ahead with it anyway. I have all of the decorations, so why not?

‘It is also very difficult to say there will be no lights this year when so many children ask me when the lights are going to be put up and switched on. But it is all worth it for the number of smiles and visitors that come and look at the lights every year.’

The lights, in Montrose Terrace, Whiting Bay, are switched on around 4pm every evening and remain on until around 9pm.



