Views sought to help shape future of Arran’s seas and coast
The Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST) is currently planning for brighter days beyond the pandemic by developing a new strategic plan.
As part of the process it is keen to hear from Arran residents and has recently launched an online survey.
It would like to hear isalnders’ ideas on a variety of topics from community engagement to refurbishment and development of the COAST Discovery Centre.
COAST’s Andrew Binnie explained: ‘To my knowledge this is the first time COAST has conducted an online survey to gather ideas and suggestions on COAST as an organisation, how effectively we engage with our fellow residents and supporters, and how people think we are doing in standing up for Arran’s coastal waters.
‘We are also keen to hear ideas on how we can best reimagine the courts area at the south of Lamlash Green, while retaining two courts for tennis as promised when we took them over in 2016.
‘We’d like this area to be a real asset to Lamlash and Arran with putting, tennis, marine and shore line activities sympathetically integrated’.
To participate in the survey go to COAST’s website at www.arrancoast.com or follow the link in their advert.