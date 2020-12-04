University Hospital Ayr closes ward after coronavirus outbreak
A ward has had to be closed at University Hospital Ayr after a number of staff and patients contracted coronavirus.
Up to 22 possible cases have been detected and all patients who have been confirmed positive have been transferred to a dedicated ward while a deep clean is undertaken.
The news comes as the latest figures from the Scottish Government show that there have been 754 new cases in Scotland with 44 of them in Ayrshire and Arran.
There are 95 people with confirmed coronavirus in hospitals in the NHS Ayrshire and Arran health board region, with five patients in intensive care. (Correct as of Wednesday December 2.)
Medical director Dr Crawford McGuffie confirmed that a number of cases connected to a ward in University Hospital Ayr had been detected, but said a programme of screening asymptomatic patients and staff is now in place and that all necessary measures are being taken to protect all those within the hospital.
Antimicrobial Resistance and Healthcare Associated Infection Scotland (ARHAIS) has been notified of the incident in line with the national reporting requirements.