Arran from Edinburgh
An Arran Banner reader who has a holiday house in Kings Cross experienced an unusual amalgamation of perfect meteorological conditions which afforded him a view of Arran all the way from Edinburgh.
Roddy McAllister was with his friend Cammy Wilson, who also used to take his holidays on the island, and was on the top of Edinburgh’s Pentlands Hills where they enjoyed stunning clear views. In the distance they thought they could make out the distinctive shape of Arran but they had their doubts owing to their location which is around 100 miles away from Arran.
Roddy said: ‘We think we could see Arran in the distance. It was due west of our position when facing north. I’ve popped it on the Arran Facebook media channel and most folk think it’s Arran. Who would have thought you could see Arran from Edinburgh?’
Editors note: The pictures supplied were taken at night and lack detail but they have been reproduced here for readers to decide for themselves.