Arran Banner Letters – week 49, 2020

Auld Alliance decree

Sir,

Boris Johnson could deliver part of his ‘levelling up ‘mantra by allowing Scottish residents the same rights as those in Northern Ireland, which also voted to remain within the EU, the right to EU citizenship.





This is enshrined within the Good Friday agreement and the current Brexit Nothern Ireland arrangements. Similarly the right to conduct a poll to reunite Ireland, if public polling in both jurisdictions suggests a majority, cannot be denied by the UK government.

Scotsmen keen to maintain EU citizenship can cite the Auld Alliance 1513 decree of King Louis 12th -Lettres de Naturalite -which bestowed on Scotsmen the same rights as Frenchmen under the law -pity about the women and children!

Yours,

John Lamont





Whiting Bay

Turkey free Christmas

Sir,

As Christmas approaches, and we think about the season of peace and goodwill to all, we encourage everybody to consider the impact they have on animals.

Every year, around 14 million turkeys are farmed and slaughtered in the UK – the vast majority of them for Christmas dinners. Most of these turkeys will have spent their short lives on a factory farm, where they are denied their basic needs. There is rarely any natural sunlight, there is no grass, and premature death and disease is commonplace.

Animal Aid has uncovered the horrific conditions on turkey farms over the years, including on so-called ‘high welfare’ farms.

Regardless of whether these animals are farmed on factory farms or smaller “high-welfare” farms, they always end up facing horrific and terrifying deaths at the slaughterhouse.

The good news is that there is a number of plant-based options available in supermarkets and from independent retailers, as well as a plethora of recipes online! In fact, Animal Aid is offering a free digital copy of our Have a Very Vegan Christmas recipe booklet to anybody who wants to have a cruelty-free Christmas this year.

Show compassion for all animals this festive season and opt for a vegan Christmas dinner.

Those interested in learning more or receiving a free copy of our vegan Christmas recipe book can visit: www.animalaid.org.uk/their-christmas-wish

Yours,

Tod Bradbury

Campaign Manager – Animal Aid

Give a shift

Sir,

Marie Curie in Ayrshire have launched a new Christmas appeal, which will run throughout December.

The end of life charity is encouraging local businesses, employees, groups and families to club together and help ‘Give a Shift ‘ to local Marie Curie nurses this Christmas and donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/marie-curie-Ayrshire

Due to the pandemic, Marie Curie has had to cancel many of its fundraising events, which has resulted in the charity losing a substantial amount of revenue, but services are in demand more than ever.

This Christmas, we need your help. Our nurses, have been here through it all, day and night, seven days a week, caring for people with and without coronavirus, they never stopped. We have adapted quickly and our Information and Support line is now open seven days a week with Marie Curie Nurses available over the phone. We know it is a difficult time for everyone at the moment, but for those living with a terminal illness it is even more so. We need your support to continue to be there for people at their time of need.

Each shift of Marie Curie Nursing care costs around £180 and we are appealing to local businesses , group and families to ‘Give a Shift’ this Christmas and help us fund as many shifts as possible over the coming weeks. Let Christmas 2020 be different in a positive way, and make a real difference to those living with a terminal illness, and their families.

Yours,

Elma Mitchell

Marie Curie Community Fundraiser