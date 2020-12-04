Arran Banner Golf – week 49, 2020
Whiting Bay Golf Club
Sunday November 22, Yellow Tees Sweep. A total of 11 played and after some initial confusion about the format returned some very reasonable scores especially considering the recent handicap system revision which has reduced most playing handicaps. Dougie Auld carded a fine 61 off his new reduced handicap to win by two from Gavin Mainds. 1. Douglas Auld 17, 61, 2. Gavin Mainds 7, 63, 3. Stewart Hammond 26, 65. Jamie Macpherson returned the best gross score of 70. David Morrison bagged the only Magic twos of the day at the 4th and 17th. This being a non counter there was no CSS.
Sunday November 29, Yellow Tees Stableford. A total of 15 played and scoring was undoubtedly helped by the calm conditions. A level par 36 points was good enough only for seventh place! That said Graeme Crichton produced some spectacular golf, 11 4s and seven 3s, three of them birdies, to win on 45 points. 1. Graeme Crichton 11, 45 pts, 2. Alan Kay 20, 40, 3. Douglas Auld 17, 39, ACB, 4. Andrew Martin 15, 39. Andy Martin and David Blair bagged the only Magic twos of the day at the 4th and the 14th respectively.
Fixtures: Sunday December 6, AGA Winter League match against Machrie Bay at Whiting Bay, 9am tee-off. Course reserved until 11.30am.
Shiskine Golf Club
Thursday November 26, Ladies 12 Hole Medal. Silver: 1. Shona Weir 49-7=42, 2. Fiona Henderson 54-10=44, BIH, 3. and scratch, Ann May 48-4=44. Bronze: 1. Carole Stewart 59-14=45, BIH, 2. Mary Jo Tod 61-16=45, 3. Elizabeth Kelso 59-13=46. Magic twos, Kema Genda, Carole Stewart.
Club Championship Finals, Ladies, Gents, Duisky and Ladies bronze. Ladies Final, Ann May v Kema Genda, Ann won on 17th hole. Gents Final, Tom Mitchell v Scott Miller, Tom won on 18th hole. Duisky Final, Jack McNally v David Jeffrey, Jack won one up. Ladies Bronze Final, Carole Stewart v Mary Jo Tod, Mary Jo won on 18th hole.
Lamlash Golf Club
Thursday November 26, Yellow Medal. 1 Paul Cowan 64-6=58, 2 Ian Bremner 68-8=60. magic twos, Graeme Andrew and Andy Smith at 4th.
Sunday November 29, Winter Stableford. 1 Derek Harrison 43pts, 2 Martin Wallbank 41pts, 3 Serge El Adm 37pts, BIH over Hugh McLelland. Best scratch, Martin Wallbank, 29pts to Stableford. Magic twos, Derek Harrison at 13th, Andy Smith at 16th.
Fixtures: Sunday December 6, Winter League, team game, Lamlash v Shiskine at Whiting Bay, also Sweep at Lamlash, 9.30am and 12noon starts. Thursday December 10, Yellow Medal, draw at 11am.
Brodick Golf Club
Sunday November 22, Winter Cup Stableford, 23 played. Fred Galbraith 15, 41pts,
John May 22, 39pts, David Hendry 18, 38pts, ACB.
Sunday November 29, Brandon Qualifier, 30 played. Babbies MacNeil 79-19=60, Fred Galbraith 76-15=61, Matt Dobson 72-10=62, ACB. Scratch, Gordon Hendry 67.
Fixtures: Sunday December 6, Sweep.
Corrie Golf Club
Fixture: Saturday December 5, Saturday Sweep. Competitors arrange their own matches and register in the normal fashion. Monday December 7, Monday Cup, Draw at noon, shotgun start.
Machrie Bay Golf Club
Tuesday December 1, Winter Cup. 1. John Pennycott 62, 2. Phil Betley 64, 3. Reuben Betley 66.
Fixtures: Saturday December 5, Lochranza Hotel Cup, tee-off noon. Tuesday December 8, Winter Cup, tee-off noon.
Arran Golfers Association
Fixture: Sunday December 6, AGA Winter League / Duncan Trophy second round at Whiting Bay Golf Club. No shotgun start and teams of four due to ensuring the safety of the golfers. No catering all winter. Whiting Bay v Machrie Bay, 9am, Brodick v Corrie, 9.30am, Lamlash v Shiskine, 10am.
The table going into round two is Brodick 2pts, Machrie Bay 2pts, Lamlash 1pnt, Whiting Bay 1pnt, Corrie 0pnt, Shiskine 0pnt.