Action taken to control wild wrasse fisheries

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing has announced stricter measures to control the over harvesting of wild wrasse which are used for managing sea lice in the salmon farming industry.

The move comes after calls by various environmental groups, and those involved in marine activities, who voiced their concerns about unsustainable and damaging practices for the species which are used as natural cleaners in fish farms.

The mandatory controls have been accepted by the industry after a public consultation which began earlier this year. The new measures are to be brought into effect from May 1, 2021.





Fishers will have to meet certain criteria, show they have an appropriate relationship with an aquaculture business and have a proven track record to obtain a permit for harvesting wild wrasse.

The new measures include the introduction of minimum and maximum landing sizes, limits on time spent fishing at sea and certain other limitations during spawning.

The tighter controls are expected to improve management of the fishery, provide clear instructions to all those involved, and secure better reporting of activity and data from fishers to Marine Scotland.

Mr Ewing said: ‘These measures will support the sustainable growth of our valuable aquaculture industry while also maintaining the right balance across our economic, environmental and social responsibilities.





‘Mandatory measures for wild wrasse harvesting will help to maintain healthy stocks of this fish which is so important for treating and controlling lice in our salmon farms while improvements to the way we consider regulation of fish farms will ensure the impact from interactions with iconic wild salmon and sea trout is reduced.

‘We will work with fishers to help ensure reasonable fishing opportunities remain, that there is access for new entrants to wrasse fishing and that there is a fair recruitment system that takes into account sustainability and the aspirations of fishermen who may wish to diversify. This is an area we will continue to develop. Measures will be kept under review and we will look to refine them as more evidence, data and technology becomes available.

‘As we look ahead to economic recovery and the development of the Blue Economy, sustainability must be at the heart of what we do to ensure future generations can enjoy all of the beauty and nature that Scotland has to offer whilst safeguarding jobs in some of our most rural and fragile communities.’