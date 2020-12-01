December 1st marked by snow and ice weather warning
Argyll and Bute, the Highlands and the Western Isles have been included in a snow and ice warning issued today.
The Met Office said frequent showers on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. would increasingly turn to snow although it is likely to fall as sleet and hail around the coasts.
The yellow weather alert said north west Scotland looks ‘most exposed’ with 2cm (0.7in) of snow accumulating in place by Thursday morning, even at lower levels.
It said: ‘Larger accumulations are expected at higher elevations with 2-5 cm (0.7in to 1.9in) above 200m and up to 10cm (3.9in) over some of the highest routes.
‘Whilst the southern uplands are likely to see some snow over higher ground the likelihood is that only very small accumulations are expected here below 200m.’
The warning is effective from 6pm on Wednesday until midday on Thursday.