Open water swimming is in the twins genes

Last week the Banner featured birthday twins Ann Hart and Heather Raeside who celebrated their 70th birthday last Friday and are still regularly open water swimming – but we were sworn to secrecy ahead of the event.

Our story was followed up last weekend by the Herald, with a huge splash on page three, where the Brodick sisters told assistant news editor Deborah Anderson of their love and devotion to the sport.

Ann told the Herald that despite learning to swim at the age of seven in the Dundee pool it was not until their 60th birthday the decided to take the plunge into open water swimming and have kept it up since.





And on Friday as they woke to celebrate their birthday they kicked the day off in style with a dip off the slipway at Brodick despite rather chilly temperatures.

They are a familiar sight most mornings throughout the year with their wetsuits and swim hats on, and are not put off by the inclement weather.

Ann said: ‘It is just such a great feeling to swim in the open water as well as knowing there are some added health benefits as we very rarely get colds. We made the decision to do it 10 years ago and laughed at whether we would be able to keep it up until we were 70, but now we hope to keep going for another 10 years as we head to our 80s. We’ll keep doing it as long as we can.

‘It is something you have to let your body get used to as you do have to adjust as it can be quite a shock, but I seemed to take to it. We swim all year round, but make sure we have a few layers on in the winter months and don’t spend much more than 15 minutes in the water.’





The twins remember learning to swim with their older sister Alison, 72. They also have a younger sister Fiona MacMillan, 60, and while they are originally from Nottinghamshire were brought up in Dundee, Aberdeen and Glasgow. And it seems they were the only ones in the family to have an interest in it.

While looking into their family history, Mrs Hart discovered that their love for open swimming could well be in the genes.

‘I found some old press cuttings from 1910 which talked about our maternal grandmother, Vera Usher,’ added Ann.

‘It seems she was quite well known as an open swimmer and at one point took part in a demonstration at an indoor event in 1910 in front of Princess Louise and other members of the royal family. It must be where we get it from.’

The former PE teacher, who is 20 minutes older than her sister added: ‘I think it is something which has become more popular, especially with lockdown and people not able to use the swimming pools. I would urge anyone thinking about it to find out more and give it ago. It is so much more than just swimming up and down as you are taking in everything around you, from the surroundings to the views. I would certainly recommend it.’

Sadly coronavirus restrictions curtailed one of the sisters’ highlights as they are heavily involved in organising the annual Lamlash Splash, which they are hopeful can go ahead next September.

‘We are really hoping that we will be able to come together again next year as it is a lovely event,’ Ann said.