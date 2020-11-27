Freight talks

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The fact that CalMac has, somewhat belatedly, agreed to talk about the future of the loose freight service is to be welcomed.

However, we fear it may never have got to this stage had the service been cancelled before hardly anyone knew it was happening.

Certainly the customers were caught on the hop and the Isle of Arran Ferry Committee only found about the proposed withdrawal of the service by chance.





Only the intervention, it seems, of managing director Robbie Drummond has brought about an 11th-hour reprieve after he was given a mauling at the CalMac community board virtual meeting this week.

And it seems Arran is not the only island community up in arms at the proposed withdrawal of the loose freight service.

It seems CalMac’s stance is that it is not a courier service and that private delivery firms are available to do the work. But as was stated at the community council this week, CalMac has for generations brought freight to Arran and the other islands. The firms now operating were set up in competition to them – now it seems happy to hand them all – or the majority of – its freight business.

We hope the consultation, now promised, will be open and sincere, and that all options will now be considered for the future of the vital service.




