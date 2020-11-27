Firms vow to fight to save freight service

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An Arran florist has warned that a proposal by CalMac to remove the loose freight service on the Ardrossan to Brodick route could put her out of business.

Eleanor Winship, who has run Eleanor’s Flowers in Brodick for 15 years, says the increased delivery charges, which would be incurred if the service is stopped, could be the last straw in what has already been a difficult year.

However, there was a glimmer of hope after CalMac announced on Wednesday it was defer implementing the change until the end of February 2021 to allow consultation with customers.





As reported in last week’s Banner CalMac had announced proposals for the service to be withdrawn. The ferry operator says there are other commercial delivery companies available to do the work and argues it is not a courier company.

However, there was widespread anger among businesses on the island over what was seen as a bid to stop the service without any consultation with their regular customers. Even the Isle of Arran Ferry Committee found out about the proposals by chance.

Eleanor told the Banner: ‘CalMac says it is not part of the lifeline service it provides, but I would say it is a big part of the lifeline for those who use it.

‘My suppliers deliver to Ardrossan and I pick the flowers up at Brodick. It has worked well for years. If another courier has to be involved that flexibility is gone. I can’t have flowers sitting at a ferry terminal out of water for hours.’





She is in talks with another delivery company but is already concerned that the extra costs involved will put 15 to 20 per cent on to the cost of her flowers.

‘I am working on such tight margins as it is, I could not afford to absorb that loss and it would have to be passed on to the customer. I am already struggling to complete with florists on the mainland and online.’

‘It’s just the latest move by CalMac to cut another service. It is supposed to be a public company but it doesn’t give a damn about the people who use it.’

As well as flowers, the service is used by businesses on the island to get car parts, electrical and plumbing parts and others parcels, allowing them to get jobs finished more quickly.

Arran’s daily papers are also delivered by the service and it is used by the hospital and for the transfer of medical samples being sent to the mainland – however, it has been confirmed this will continue.

Arran Community Council discussed the proposed withdrawal at its monthly meeting, using Zoom on Tuesday night.

Shiskine representative Neil Arthur said CalMac had been bringing freight to the island since the 1960s and for many years before that. ‘The companies now operating were set up to compete with CalMac,’ he said.

South end councillor Richard McMaster said any removal of the service was a ‘big concern’ as he said it was used by a lot of island businesses. ‘This is not acceptable,’ he said.

Chairman Bill Calderwood said the move had seen Arran and Bute working together to fight the proposal and that support had come from other islands including the Small Islands and Mull. He said he hoped ‘common sense would prevail’.

Robert Morrison, operations director for CalMac, told the Banner: ‘We are keen to hear from local communities about the loose freight service operated by CalMac. A consultation into proposals to alter the service is now underway and feedback from customers is a vital part of this process.

‘We fully understand the concerns that the potential changes to this service may cause and will work with communities to ensure that these are addressed properly. The Small Isles pricing system is only proposed until engagement with communities and Transport Scotland has taken place.

‘A number of commercial operators already exist throughout the network and we are working to make sure suitable alternatives are in place. We are also working with local NHS providers to ensure that critical services are maintained.’

The ferry committee discussed the issue at its meeting on Wednesday night. A spokesman said: ‘Arran Ferry Committee has directly engaged with CalMac senior management at all levels to register its strong objection to both the intent and process to announce these intended changes.

‘We anticipate confirmation that the service will not be changed until a full impact assessment can be carried out and full and proper engagement has been concluded with all users to establish what services will continue.

‘It has been confirmed that ‘NHS services are managed under a contract and this will of course continue’, but other services still need to be assured.’

CalMac says any feedback should be passed to the ferry committee with which it will be liaising throughout the process.