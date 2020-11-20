Road repair work won’t start till March

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Work to repair a road affected by a landslide near Kildonan will not start until next spring.

The significant landslip at Eas Mor has shut the C147 since the start of September, leading to a diversion through Kildonan village.

North Ayrshire Council says extensive ground investigation work is currently being carried out at the landslide to confirm exactly what work is required to re-open the road.





This will allow engineering plans to be designed up for the reconstruction work required to build back the area underneath the road and repair the road itself. Officers then need to procure a construction contractor to complete the works.

Due to the preparatory work required, the challenges of the more uncertain winter sailing period, upcoming festive period, and uncertainty arising from Covid-19, a contractor is unlikely to be on site to begin work before the end of March.

Councillor Jim Montgomerie, cabinet member for the new green deal, said: ‘We understand that the landslip and associated road closure is causing inconvenience for residents, and it is an absolute priority for us to progress the work required to get the road open again. However, the safety and wellbeing of motorists must be maintained and that is why we need to complete the extensive preparatory work required before reconstruction work can begin.

‘Things are complicated by the need to transport plant and equipment to the island during the more uncertain winter sailing period whilst the ferry service is also working around the Covid restrictions. The festive period will also impact on timing of the works.





‘We thank everyone for their patience and will provide further updates when we have them.’

The diversion route through Kildonan will continue to be monitored to ensure there are no issues.