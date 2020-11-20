Grants available to help firms cut energy bills

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

North Ayrshire businesses could receive up to £20,000 to introduce energy-saving measures.

Zero Waste Scotland’s energy efficiency business support service offers free and

impartial advice to small and medium-sized organisations (SMEs) to help them cut

their energy bills and reduce their carbon emissions.

The service also provides access to the Scottish government’s SME loan scheme,

which is now available interest-free with up to 75 per cent cashback thanks to an

injection of £4m. The loan is administered by the Energy Saving Trust.





Iain Gulland, chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland, said: ‘It is vital, particularly at

the present time, for businesses to make the most of every penny they spend. Cutting down on energy use could make a positive difference to many organisations’ bottom line and it will also help in reducing their carbon footprint.

‘The amount of funding is limited, so I would urge eligible businesses to get in touch

and see what we could do for them.’

Businesses should contact the energy efficiency business support service for a free

energy assessment and advice about applying for a loan.

Visit www.energy.zerowastescotland.org.uk. Alternatively, contact their advisors by

calling 0808 808 2268 or emailing EnergyEfficiency@zerowastescotland.org.uk



