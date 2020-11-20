Fund set up in memory of Nan

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Nan McMurdo died peacefully on July 12 this year after living a full and happy life, despite the many challenges she had to face with serious illness and disability for most of her life.

Nan was much loved in her communities in Cumnock and on the island of Arran, where she worked tirelessly to support many local organisations and people over the years, and she will be sadly missed by everyone who loved and admired her.

When Nan died, the family received many requests from friends and colleagues asking if she had a favourite charity to which they could contribute and the family put a lot of thought into how people might honour her memory in a way she would have wished.





When Nan was awarded her MBE in 2015, it was to recognise her ‘services to disadvantaged and vulnerable people’ and the family would like to continue that support in her name.

On Saturday November 7, which would have been Nan’s 70th birthday, they launched the Nan McMurdo Memorial Fund, an ongoing fundraiser dedicated to supporting disadvantaged and vulnerable people in nan’s communities. Within two days of its launch, Nan’s fund had attracted an astonishing total of more than £3,000 and the contributions continue to pour in.

If any readers wish to contribute, use the link below for her Just Giving page. As an ongoing fund, you can make a one-off donation at any time or set up a regular payment, or donate on occasions such as birthdays or dates that were special to you or to Nan. The family has already contributed to the fund, and will continue to do so, and will also be planning fundraising events in the months and years ahead.

The Just Giving page also allows you recall favourite memories you may have of Nan and these would be very much appreciated.





https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jillian-dagostino

The family will be working in partnership with Yipworld, a local social enterprise charity, to ensure every penny raised will be used to support disadvantaged and vulnerable people in Cumnock and the surrounding area and Arran. Please see https://www.yipworld.org/

Nan McMurdo Nan McMurdo as her family like to remember her. NO_B34obit01