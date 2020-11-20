Businesses still fear for the future, survey finds

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

More businesses on Arran believe their future is, or at the very least maybe, at risk, according to a new business survey.

The survey was conducted by the Arran Recovery Group and North Ayrshire Council to give a comparison to the situation in July as compared to October.

This was completed prior to the furlough extension, and also before the current outbreak on the island.





However, what it shows is that businesses on the island are still extremely worried about the future.

While businesses recorded a 48 per cent reduction in customers in July, this had soared to 60 per cent by October. Meanwhile loss of revenue remained stubbornly at around 90 per cent.

Asked if the future of their business was currently at risk, 53.5 per cent said yes or maybe in July rising to 56.5 per cent in October, with 27.1 per cent saying it was at risk – up from 13.8 per cent.

Asked if there would be a reduction in employee numbers, 27.6 per cent of businesses said yes in July; rising to 33.7 per cent in October.



