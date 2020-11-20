Arran foodbank is able to offer a little extra help this Christmas

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

No-one should experience food or fuel poverty. However, there are more than 2,000 foodbanks across the UK supporting those in need.

The Arran Churches Together foodbank on Arran provides emergency food for local people who require additional support.

The foodbank is independent and requires no referral and it can be accessed in the vestibule of Brodick Church which is open 24/7.





The foodbank continues to be well used and is well supported by people from all corners of Arran, who donate food items and money.

The volunteers who manage the foodbank continue to be overwhelmed by the generosity of people, without this support there would be no foodbank on Arran.

Emergency support with household fuel can also be provided. This can be arranged by calling the North Arran parish assistant, Mrs Jean Hunter on 01770 860380.

The foodbank recently received a very generous £750 donation from the Grand Lodge of Scotland, the provincial Grand Lodge of Argyll and the Isles and Lodge St Molios No. 774. This is a great boost to the bank account.





Non-perishable food, sanitary products and nappies can be left in the donation basket in the Big Co, Brodick or in the vestibule of Brodick Church. There are large stocks of rice and pasta and a bulk donation of selection boxes thanks to James of Arran.

Further support

The Kilbride Benevolent Fund welcomes applications from people who live in Lamlash or Whiting Bay and who are in need of financial assistance that cannot be obtained from statutory sources. The fund is administered by trustees from both villages, but in the first instance please contact the secretary, Fiona Borland, on 700529.

Christmas food bags

If you, or someone you know, could do with extra support around Christmas please let us know. We can deliver a bag of food to you during the week leading up to Christmas. If you contact us on behalf of someone else, please ask if they would be happy to receive this. We will make up bags according to the number of people in the household. Any information shared with us will be treated confidentially.

Ideally, they would like to know of any requests by December 14. Call our parish assistant, Mrs Jean Hunter on 01770 860380; email actfoodbank@yahoo.com or send a message via Messenger to Arran Churches Foodbank.

Susan Dobson