Announcements – November 20, 2020

DEATHS

DALGLEISH – John (Graham). Passed away peacefully, 13th November, aged 74. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen, father of Catherine, John, Lorraine and the late Graham, Grandfather to Fraser, Skye, Kevin, Rachel, Connor and Finn. He will be dearly missed.

YOUNG – William. Peacefully at Crosshouse Hospital on Monday, 16th November 2020 after an illness bravely borne. Bill, aged 69, beloved husband of the late Christine, dear father, grandad, brother and uncle of the family. Private funeral due to current circumstances.