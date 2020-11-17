No further Covid cases on Arran over weekend

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Despite the fact there is a sustained community transmission of Covid-19 on Arran, there have been no further positive cases over the weekend, but it remains a continually evolving situation, NHS Ayrshire & Arran confirmed today.

In a statement Lynne McNiven, director of public health, on behalf of the Arran Outbreak Incident Management Team said: ‘We have a well-established outbreak incident management team in place to continually assess the situation. This team comprises representatives from NHS Ayrshire & Arran’s Health Protection Team, Public Health Scotland, North Ayrshire Council, North Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership, Scottish Government Outbreak Response Team and Arran Medical Group.

‘The testing system continues to work well, which means we can identify community cases and complete contact tracing quickly, allowing people to immediately self-isolate when required.





‘We appreciate this is a very worrying time. However, we would like to assure the people of Arran that every measure is being taken to protect those in the community. We would also like to thank local businesses and those living on Arran for their support in ensuring the safety of those living or visiting the island.

‘We are reminding people to be vigilant for the symptoms of a fever, new persistent cough or loss of taste or smell. Anyone who develops any of these symptoms should self-isolate immediately and book a test.

‘For those living on Arran, if you need a test and meet the eligibility criteria, call 01770 601033 to book a test. Lines are open from 9am to 5pm seven days a week.

‘If you are unwell and need to speak to a doctor, telephone Arran Medical Group on 01770 600516 or call NHS24 on 111 out-of-hours.





‘If you need help or support – for example, with food or medication supplies –please call the Arran Community Support Hub on 01770 600532. Leave your name and phone number, and a member of the team will contact you to discuss all your requirements.’