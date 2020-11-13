We all have a role to play in keeping our island safe

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Due to the recent rise in Covid-19 cases seen on the island, NHS Ayrshire & Arran is reminding members of the public how they can help in the fight against coronavirus and keep their communities safe.

Ruth Betley, senior manager, Arran Services in North Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership said: ‘Since the global pandemic began, Arran has had very few positive cases of Covid-19. However, over the last few weeks, there has been an increase in cases in the community. And while the numbers are still relatively small, it is important that everyone on Arran – whether they live or work here, or are visiting the island – follows the guidance.’

As of Saturday November 7, there were 14 confirmed Covid-19 cases on the island, but there has been no update since.





That is in spite of the fact that there have been two statements issued by NHS Ayrshire and Arran since, the first relating to contract tracing around the Little Rock cafe in Brodick and the second in relation to the ‘small cluster of cases’ at Arran High School.

Lynne McNiven, director of public health, said in a third statement issued on Tuesday: ‘NHS Ayrshire & Arran’s Test and Protect team is conducting contact tracing in a small number of locations across the island.

‘Individuals are being contacted by the Test and Protect team and told to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

‘We appreciate this is a very worrying time. However, we would like to assure people that every measure is being taken to protect everyone on Arran.





‘So, if you have any symptoms of Covid-19; have tested positive for the virus; or if someone in your household is experiencing symptoms or has tested positive, you must self-isolate.

‘Self-isolating means not leaving home at all, and, if you live with others, taking extra precautions within the household to try to avoid spreading the virus between household members, she added.

For those living on Arran, if you need a test and meet the eligibility criteria, call the referrals phone number on 01770 601033. Lines are open from 9am to 5pm seven days a week.

Ms Betley added: ‘We all have a role to play in keeping our island safe. And so it is important that we aren’t complacent.’

The symptoms of Covid-19 are a new persistent cough; high temperature; and/or loss of taste and smell. Anyone who develops any of these symptoms should book a test and self-isolate immediately.

If you are unwell and need to speak to a doctor, telephone Arran Medical Group on 01770 600516 or call NHS24 on 111 out-of-hours.

Further information and advice about Covid-19 can be found at www.nhsinform.scot or by calling 0800 028 2816.

Meanwhile, Arran Medical Group have announced they are cancelling some routine, non-urgent nursing and medical appointments for the next few weeks.

In a statement the group stated: ‘This will reduce the traffic of patients through our surgeries; thereby reducing opportunities for transmission. In addition, we will be able to focus our resources on best clinical care for the management of the rising number of Covid-19 cases and also ensure our hospital services are maintained.’

However, doctors insist: ‘The practice remains open and we are here to help – please do not delay contacting us if you have concerning symptoms or health worries.’